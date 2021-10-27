It’s the Bidens’ first Halloween season at the White House.
“The president and first lady will be traveling internationally during the last days of October,and will not be hosting a specific event at the White House,” LaRosa said in a statement.
The Bidens will be in Rome, Italy, where the president will attend the annual Group of 20 summit of the world’s leading rich and developing nations from October 30-31.
LaRosa did not mention the coronavirus pandemic in his statement, but he said the president and his wife are encouraging children and their families to celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating outdoors. Public health experts say outdoor activity is the safest during the pandemic.
Last year during the pandemic, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted trick-or-treaters at the White House for Halloween shortly after they had recovered from covid-19. The celebration was tweaked to take the coronavirus into consideration.
The president and first lady did not hand out treats but waved and gestured as the costumed kids walked by them. Guests older than 2 and White House personnel working the event were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
