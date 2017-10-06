Members of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, from left, Beatrice Fihn, Daniel Hogsta and Grethe Ostern, speak Friday during a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland. The group won this year's Nobel Peace Prize for its work on a treaty to prohibit the weapons. (Martial Trezzini/KEYSTONE VIA AP)

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, a group of mostly young activists pushing for a global treaty to ban the bombs.

The award of the $1.1-million prize comes amid heightened tensions over both North Korea’s aggressive development of nuclear weapons and President Trump’s persistent criticism of the deal to stop Iran’s nuclear program.

The prize committee, which is based in Oslo, Norway, wanted “to send a signal to North Korea and the U.S. that they need to go into negotiations,” Oeivind Stenersen, a historian of the peace prize, told the Associated Press. “The prize is also coded support to the Iran nuclear deal. I think this was wise because recognizing the Iran deal itself could have been seen as giving support to the Iranian state.”

The Switzerland-based ICAN has campaigned actively for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was adopted by 122 countries at the United Nations in July. On September 20, the first day the treaty was open for signature, 51 countries signed it and three submitted their ratifications. The treaty needs 50 ratifications to go into force, which advocates are confident will happen.

The United States, Russia, Britain, France and China all boycotted the negotiations; India, Pakistan and North Korea did not vote.

Last month in Berlin, Germany, ICAN protesters teamed up with other organizations to demonstrate outside the U.S. and North Korean embassies against the possibility of nuclear war between the two countries.

The group “has been a driving force in prevailing upon the world’s nations to pledge to cooperate . . . in efforts to stigmatize, prohibit and eliminate nuclear weapons,” Norwegian Nobel Committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said in the announcement.

The prize “sends a message to all nuclear-armed states and all states that continue to rely on nuclear weapons for security that it is unacceptable behavior. We will not support it, we will not make excuses for it,” ICAN Executive Director Beatrice Fihn told reporters Friday in Geneva, Switzerland.

She said that she “worried that it was a prank” after getting a phone call just minutes before the official Peace Prize announcement was made. Fihn said she didn’t believe it until she heard the name of the group being proclaimed on television.

“We are trying to send very strong signals to all states with nuclear arms, nuclear-armed states — North Korea, U.S., Russia, China, France, U.K., Israel, all of them, India, Pakistan — it is unacceptable to threaten to kill civilians,” she said.

Anita Friedt, the U.S. acting assistant secretary of state for arms control, told the U.N. General Assembly this week that it would be irresponsible for the United States to support the treaty, citing the threat from North Korea.