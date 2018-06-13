American soccer player Brianna Pinto speaks Wednesday at the FIFA Congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow. North America won the vote to host the 2026 World Cup. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

North America will host the 2026 World Cup. FIFA — the international group that governs soccer associations — overwhelmingly voted in support of the bid Wednesday. The soccer tournament will be played in cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.The World Cup will return to the United States for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes at the FIFA Congress in Russia. Morocco finished second with 65 votes.The United States proposed hosting 60 of the 80 games in 2026. But FIFA President Gianni Infantino suggested that the split of games could change.

President Trump tweeted after the decision: “Congratulations — a great deal of hard work!”Trump has been feuding with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over taxes on goods from Canada and with Mexican leaders about Trump’s proposed border wall. Presidents and leaders are not heavily involved in World Cup bids. Even if Trump wins reelection, his presidency would end before the 2026 World Cup.

The 87,000-capacity MetLife Stadium outside New York — home of the Giants and Jets of the National Football League — is proposed for the final match. “Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege,” U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro told the congress. “The beautiful game transcends borders and cultures.”The tournament won’t require major construction because many stadiums exist. Canada will host men’s World Cup matches for the first time, while Mexico gets its first taste of the event since 1986.

The North American bid had to overcome concerns about the impact of policies from the Trump administration, including a ban on U.S. travel by residents of six majority-Muslim countries.FIFA has the final say on which cities are selected to host games and whether all three countries are guaranteed a place at the tournament.

Read more from KidsPost:

U.S. and North Korea say progress made at summit in Singapore

D.C. fans celebrate Capitals’ victory and first major sports title in decades

KidsPost Summer Book Club: ‘Unlikely Heroes’