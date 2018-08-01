A red wolf peers back at her pup in their habitat at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, North Carolina. The state’s governor has asked the federal government to keep protections for the wolves, which are unique to North Carolina. (Gerry Broome/AP)

North Carolina’s governor is urging federal authorities to keep protections for endangered red wolves, a species unique to the state.

In a letter sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) on Monday, Governor Roy Cooper asked the agency to maintain the current five-county conservation area for the critically endangered species.

“The wild red wolf is part of the cultural and economic fabric of our state and is the only wolf unique to the United States,” Cooper wrote.

About 35 red wolves live in the wild, down from 120 in 2008. About 200 others live in captive-breeding programs. As of 1980, they were considered extinct in the wild. The release of captive-bred wolves began in 1987.

The FWS in June proposed reducing the conservation area to federal land in two counties and lifting rules on killing wolves that stray from that area. A decision is expected in November.

An FWS spokesman declined to comment on Cooper’s letter.

Cooper’s request clashes with the stance of North Carolina’s Wildlife Resources Commission, which asked the federal government to end the red wolf conservation program in 2015.

Cooper, a Democrat, has appointed five members of the commission. The 14 other members were appointed by Republican leaders.

Gordon Myers, the commission’s director, said in an email Tuesday that the federal proposal to reduce the size of the conservation area doesn’t do enough. Myers called the elimination of the program the “most reasonable and achievable alternative.”

— Associated Press

