Kim Dong-chul, center, was put on trial in Pyongyang, North Korea, in 2016. He is one of three Americans who were released Wednesday. (Kim Kwang Hyon/AP)

Three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year have been freed, President Trump announced Wednesday.

The president said he would greet them at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Their release came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea on Wednesday to finalize plans for a historic summit meeting between Trump and the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump said on Twitter that there had been a “good meeting with Kim Jong Un,” adding: “Date & Place set.”

North Korea had accused the Americans — Kim Dong-chul, Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim — of anti-government activities, but U.S. experts say they were arrested for use as political pawns.and had compounded the dire state of relations over the isolated nation’s nuclear weapons.

Kim Dong-chul, formerly a resident of Virginia, had been held since 2016.

The family of Tony Kim thanked “all those” who had worked for his return, including Trump. In a statement, the family urged people to “continue to pray for the people of North Korea and for the release of all who are still being held.”

He reportedly ran a trade and hotel service company in Rason, a special economic zone on North Korea’s border with Russia.

