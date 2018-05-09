Three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year have been freed, President Trump announced Wednesday.
The president said he would greet them at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 2 a.m. Thursday.
Their release came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea on Wednesday to finalize plans for a historic summit meeting between Trump and the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump said on Twitter that there had been a “good meeting with Kim Jong Un,” adding: “Date & Place set.”
North Korea had accused the Americans — Kim Dong-chul, Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim — of anti-government activities, but U.S. experts say they were arrested for use as political pawns.and had compounded the dire state of relations over the isolated nation’s nuclear weapons.
Kim Dong-chul, formerly a resident of Virginia, had been held since 2016.
The family of Tony Kim thanked “all those” who had worked for his return, including Trump. In a statement, the family urged people to “continue to pray for the people of North Korea and for the release of all who are still being held.”
He reportedly ran a trade and hotel service company in Rason, a special economic zone on North Korea’s border with Russia.
