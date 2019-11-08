Some of Philimena Owona’s second-graders pose at Maya Angelou French Immersion School in Temple Hills. The students, who are learning French along with their studies in English, are KidsPost class of the month. (Maya Angelou French Immersion School)

Philimena Owona’s second-grade class at Maya Angelou French Immersion School in Temple Hills, Maryland, is the November Class of KidsPost. These 54 students — who spend part of the day learning in French — like classic literature, cake and the king of the jungle.

We will feature one class in grades two through seven each month of the school year. If you would like your class considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/classofkidspost2019, have students fill it out, and send it, with a class picture, to kidspost@­washpost.com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers interested in learning more about Kids­Post can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.

Favorite author and favorite book: Vera B. Williams’s classic picture book “A Chair for My Mother” is the class favorite, earning seven votes. “Strega Nona” by Tomie dePaola (another classic) came in second with three votes.

Favorite singer or musician: Rapper Lil Nas X and pop star Michael Jackson tied for top musician with five votes each. Rapper Cardi B was a close second with four.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer edged out basketball, seven votes to six, as top sport. The top games were Uno and Roblox with five votes each.

Person, living or dead, you admire most: Mom and Grandma tied for most admired with five votes each. They edged out Dad, who received four votes.

If you could take a trip anywhere, where would you go? These second-graders would like to visit an amusement park. Disney World was the overall winner with seven votes. But Disneyland was part of a three-way tie for second. (Florida and New York were the other two destinations. They each received three votes.)

Favorite birthday food: It wouldn’t be a birthday without cake, the big winner with 20 votes. Second place went to pizza, with 11 votes. Most unusual response: “healthy food.”

Favorite animal: The king of the jungle, or lion, earned the top spot with seven votes. Dog and horse tied for second with six votes each. And in third, cheetah. The world’s fastest animal earned four votes.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Five kids in the class would like to become doctors. Other careers receiving several votes included teacher, rapper/singer and cook/chef.

If you were president, what one thing would you do for the country or its people? Most of the students mentioned giving something to those who have less. They mentioned food, homes, money and jobs. Two kids’ goal as president was simple: “Be nice.”

