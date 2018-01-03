Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 81 touchdowns in the past three seasons. The Redskins must now decide whether to sign him to a contract or to “tag” him as a franchise player they can keep for at least one more year. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Now that their season is over, the Washington Redskins may play tag with their starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

I’m not talking about the game that kids play at the park or at recess. The Redskins have to decide whether to keep Cousins by signing him to a contract for several years or by “tagging” him as a franchise player they can keep for at least one more season.

Like a lot of things in professional sports, the decision is complicated and involves millions of dollars. But I think the Redskins should try their hardest to keep Cousins for at least one more year.

Although Cousins had a stinker of a last game against the New York Giants, he has been a very good quarterback. Look at where Cousins has rated as a passer, according to ESPN, among the 30 or more starting National Football League quarterbacks for each of the past three seasons:

2017: 12th

2016: seventh

2015: fifth

In addition, Cousins has not missed a game since he took over as Washington’s starting quarterback in 2015. He has thrown 81 touchdown passes while tossing only 36 interceptions. And Cousins is mobile: He has run for 13 touchdowns.

True, Cousins’s rating as a passer dropped this past season, but I don’t think that was his fault. The Redskins’ offensive line had so many injuries and played so many backups that those players had problems protecting their quarterback. And the team’s running backs and receivers were terrible. Sometimes it seemed as if Cousins was playing by himself.

I’m not saying Cousins is a surefire Hall of Fame quarterback such as the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady. But Cousins, who is 29, ranks among the 10 top quarterbacks playing today.

Quarterbacks are super important in today’s NFL. The rules favor a passing game, so it is crucial to have a coolheaded quarterback who can throw the ball to receivers quickly and accurately. Cousins has shown he can do that.

One question to ask when thinking about whether the Redskins should keep Cousins is: Who would take his place? The Redskins’ second-string quarterback is Colt McCoy, who played in only two games in the past three seasons and threw 11 passes. I doubt McCoy would be better than Cousins.

Don’t believe folks when they claim Washington can pick up a good quarterback through the draft or by signing a free agent. Smart teams hold on to their star quarterbacks.

I think the Redskins should do everything they can to hold on to theirs.

