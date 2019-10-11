Rachel Lerman’s fourth-grade class at Watkins Mill Elementary School in Montgomery Village, Maryland, is the October Class of KidsPost. These 25 students love soccer, listen to DJ Marshmello and admire their grandmas and parents.

We will feature one class in grades two through seven each month of the school year. If you would like your class considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/classofkidspost2019 , have students fill it out, and send it, with a class picture, to kidspost@­washpost.com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers interested in learning more about KidsPost can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers .

Favorite author and favorite book: Dr. Seuss received the five votes to take first place. Dav Pilkey was second with three. Jeff Kinney and Raina Telgemeier tied for third with two votes. The class has many favorite books, including Telgemeier’s “Ghosts,” Dr. Seuss’s “The Cat in the Hat” and Ron Roy’s “The School Skeleton.”

Favorite singer or musician: DJ Marshmello was the clear winner with six votes. Pop group Panic! at the Disco and Colombian singer Karol G tied for second with two votes each.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer, or fútbol, won easily with nine votes. Fortnite took second place with six votes. Basketball, Roblox and karate tied for third with two votes apiece.

Person, living or dead, you admire most: Family members received most of the votes. “Grandma” earned the most, four, “because she is so nice,” as one student wrote. “Mom” and “parents” tied for second with three votes each.

If you could take a trip anywhere, where would you go? Paris and Guatemala tied for the top vacation spot with three votes. Other favorites included Hawaii, New York, Brazil and a Disney theme park.

Favorite birthday food: Serve these students pizza and cake on their special day. Six kids picked those as their favorites. Some other choices were dumplings, lasagna, turkey burger and pupusa, a filled tortilla traditional in El Salvador.

Favorite animal: A dog is the Number 1 animal for this class. Six students chose it as their favorite. In second place, cat, wolf and tiger each received two votes.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Five students would like to follow in Lerman’s footsteps and become teachers. Three kids chose police officer as their preferred career. Two would like to become doctors.

If you were president, what one thing would you do for the country or its people? As president, these kids would aim to help others. Six mentioned helping poor people. One student wanted to “so they wouldn’t be so sad.” Two others wrote that they would help sick people. And two students said they would let more people come to America.

More in KidsPost

These monster tales are perfectly timed for Halloween

Take those pumpkin seeds, and make a chocolaty treat

For kids, crossing the U.S. border illegally involves fear and hope