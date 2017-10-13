Caroline Goldstrom’s fifth-grade class at Silverbrook Elementary School in Fairfax Station, Virginia, is the October Class of Kids­Post. Many of her 25 students have dogs, enjoy soccer and love pizza. But when it comes to what they want to do when they grow up, nearly all have different ideas.

Favorite author and favorite book: Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson series, edged Jeff Kinney of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” fame as top author. Other favorites include Natalie Babbitt, who wrote “Tuck Everlasting,” and Roald Dahl of “The BFG.”

Favorite singer or musician: This group of students really loves pop music, with Taylor Swift receiving five votes from the class. Imagine Dragons and Katy Perry were close behind in second and third place. One student wrote in that their favorite music is by the composer Beethoven!

Several students said they admire Harriet Tubman, shown here in the 1860s. She helped slaves escape to freedom. (Swann Auction Galleries)

Favorite game, sport or hobby: The beautiful game, soccer, dominated this category with nine votes, while dance received five votes. Playing basketball came in third with four votes.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Almost half of the students in this class have the most respect for a family member, whether it is a parent, a sister or a great-grandmother. Several students agreed, however, that suffragist Susan B. Anthony and abolitionist Harriet Tubman were admirable women.

Favorite website or app: This class loves many websites and apps, but the winner was YouTube, with four votes. The game Minecraft was a close second.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? It’s a tie! These kids want to travel one day to Paris, France, or the state of Hawaii.­

Do you like to hear from friends by text, photo, video or postcard? Seven students prefer to receive a text, while six prefer to watch their friends’ videos.

Do you have a pet or pets? A lot of the students have dogs: Six have one, and three have two. One kid’s home has a lot of pets — 11 of them! A snake, three lizards, two guinea pigs and five fish live with this student.

Favorite birthday food: Who doesn’t love pizza? This class ­definitely does. It was the winning answer, with seven students who want pizza for their birthday.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Three students would like to be teachers, and two would like to be veterinarians, but no one else in the class had the same answer. The class has an aspiring chemist, nanotechnologist, singer, model and astronaut.

What would you invent to help others? Most of the class wants to invent some kind of medical device, but four students want to come up with a cure for cancer. Others want to build houses that would never flood and cars that could use water for fuel.

