U.S. Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn competes during the women’s World Cup downhill race in Germany. Vonn is favored to take home a gold medal in the event at the Winter Games. (Gabriele Facciotti/AP)

Raise your hand if you have been watching the Winter Olympics. My guess is there are a lot of kids (and their parents) with their hands in the air.

The Winter Olympics are super fun. But nobody can watch all the events. NBC Sports Network alone will feature 369 hours of coverage!

So you have to come up with a list of what events you don’t want to miss over the next 11 days. Here’s my list — with days off so I can get other things done. (All the events will be televised in evening prime time unless noted.)

I’ll warn you, I’m not a big fan of figure skating, most freestyle skiing or sliding sports such as bobsleigh, luge and skeleton. So your list may be different from mine.

Women’s snowboard cross (Thursday) — I love this wild and crazy race over bumps, ice and snow. Anything can happen in this quest for the gold.

Hilary Knight of the U.S. women’s hockey team controls the puck in a preliminary-round match against Olympic Athletes from Russia. The U.S. team is expected to meet rival Canada in the gold-medal match. (Brendan Smialowski/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Short-track speedskating (Saturday) — Another wild race. The men will compete in the 1,000 meters and the women in the 1,500 meters. I love the way speedskaters take corners, low and fast with their hands skimming the ice.

Women’s downhill skiing (Tuesday) — The downhill is my all-time favorite Winter Olympics event. The United States ski team has two superstars, Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, who may take home several medals. Vonn is the favorite in the downhill.

Women’s hockey final (late Wednesday) — Boo NBC! The network (and the Olympics) has scheduled what will probably be a huge game between rivals United States and Canada for between 10:45 p.m. and 2 a.m. No kid should stay up that late! Ask your parents to record the game and watch it Thursday after school.

Men’s big air snowboarding (February 23) — I’m curious about this new Olympic event. It’s supposed to be like ski jumping only the snowboarders do tricks while they fly through the air. These guys are the biggest daredevils of the Games. Do not try this at home.

Men’s and women’s speedskating mass start (February 24, morning) — This event hasn’t been part of the Olympics since 1932. As many as 24 skaters start at the same time and race 16 times around a 400-meter oval. I’ve got to check that out.

Wait! I haven’t mentioned men’s ice hockey, ski jumping or any of the other Alpine skiing events.

I may need a bigger list.