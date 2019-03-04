

Crowds in Ivrea, Italy, take part in the Battle of the Oranges, which commemorates the overthrow of a 13th-century tyrant. The event is held on “Fat Tuesday,” the day before the start of Lent. (Luisa Romussi/Studio Karta)

There’s a good reason the holiday this week is called “Fat Tuesday.”

On the last day before Lent — the 40-day period leading up to Easter — many people around the world celebrate by stuffing their faces. The menu differs by location. In New Orleans, Louisiana (where the party is known by the French translation, “Mardi Gras”), it’s all about ring-shaped king cakes. In Brazil, the big thing is black bean and meat stew, while Swedes like cream puffs.

Another name for this food-filled bash is “Carnival,” which comes from a Latin phrase referring to the practice of going vegetarian for Lent. But the tradition of stomachaches at this time of year probably predates Christianity.

“It’s a kind of ritual to celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of spring,” says Clémence Mathieu, director of the International Carnival and Mask Museum in Binche, Belgium. Across cultures, it’s an excuse to act wild. In some places that means overeating food. In others, it means throwing it.



On Fat Tuesday in Binche, Belgium, people dress up in costumes and masks in the morning and then throw oranges at the crowds in the afternoon. The practice isn’t centuries old because fruit then could not have been brought in from far-off places. (Yaacov Dagan/Alamy Stock Photo)

In Binche, with a population of 30,000, expect to see at least that many oranges in the air. The citrus is hurled by an all-male group — some as young as toddlers — called “Les Gilles,” who stomp around in wooden shoes and lace-trimmed costumes decorated with images of lions and crowns. In the morning, their faces hide behind masks that give each of them a fake mustache and glasses. In the afternoon, they swap these for feather headpieces and pitch oranges into the crowd.

“The meaning is to give,” says Mathieu, who explains the Gilles’ belief that this is a kind of sacrificial offering. They hope to get something good in return.

For faster flying citrus, head 600 miles south to Ivrea, Italy. Nearly 10,000 fighters participate in the Battle of the Oranges, which commemorates the overthrow of a 13th-century tyrant. Anyone who doesn’t want to get smacked must wear a special red hat. “It looks like a long, red sock,” says Stefano Ampollini, the festival’s chief of communications and a veteran orange fighter, who got his start at age 8. (This year, for the first time, there’s an official kids-only area to keep them safe.) Participants take their job seriously, he says, but after everyone’s face drips with pulp, they remove their protective gear and compliment each other.

The orange food fights are relatively newer traditions, explains Belgian historian Marc Jacobs, because they would have been too expensive in the past. “You couldn’t fly in food from other places,” he says.



Fat beans, or fagioli grassi in Italian, are cooked as part of Carnival celebrations in Ivrea. (Mariana Giglio Tos)

The same is true of many Carnival customs that seem to have been around forever. For example, any super sweet treats would have been reserved for rich people until the 19th century, Jacobs says.

Folks did, however, like to fantasize about having so much food that you could play with it. Flemish master Pieter Bruegel the Elder (who died 450 years ago) painted “The Battle Between Carnival and Lent,” which shows an imaginary city divided between two camps. On the carnival side, a fat guy holds meat on a stick and balances a pie on his head. Nearby, another figure wears a waffle hat while competing in a waffle-based game. This image, and similar art from the time, depicted a world that was far from reality. “It was not easy to feed everyone,” Jacobs says.

Now it’s easier, but that’s no reason to be wasteful, says Ampollini, who notes that Ivrea imports oranges that would be destroyed if they weren’t used in battle. The mushy remains become compost, which helps farmers grow food — possibly including Ivrea’s favorite meal for the holiday: “fagioli grassi,” or fat beans.

