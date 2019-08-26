

Ayesha Alif, 12, of Alexandria, Virginia, went to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. (Family photo)

As the summer temperatures reached their peak, our KidsPost readers cooled off at the highest peaks of some popular mountains. Ayesha Alif, 12, of Alexandria, Virginia, headed to the Smoky Mountains and reached the top of Clingmans Dome in North Carolina. Clingmans Dome is the highest point in Great Smoky Mountains National Park at an elevation of 6,643 feet. Ayesha saw four states from the top.

In New Hampshire, Tyler Skibo, 10, and Morgan Skibo 13, of Kensington, Maryland, climbed the top of Mount Washington. It takes about five hours to hike to the top, so these sisters got help by riding the cog. It is the world’s first mountain-climbing cog railway, taking three hours round trip. They say the best part of their trip was cheering on their grandfather while he was hiking the Appalachian Trail, which crosses Mount Washington.

Harry Fishman, 10, and his brother Sam Fishman, 13, of Washington visited Cape Town, South Africa, and saw Table Mountain. It is named after a table because of its flat-topped shape.

Do you want to get your summertime adventures featured in KidsPost?

Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip — even a day trip — and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Fill out the form below or at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2019 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost at The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to include what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2019. Entries are due by September 1.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

