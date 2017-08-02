

Seven members of the original London cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” seen here during a preview performance last summer, will reprise their roles on Broadway. (Manuel Harlan)

Seven members of the original London cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will open the New York production in the spring, including award winners Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle.

That trio and four other British actors will lead the cast of one of the most hotly anticipated productions of the Broadway season. The newest chapter in J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” saga wowed both audiences and critics when it opened last summer, and went on to win a record nine Oliviers, the British version of the Tony Awards. Trophies went to Parker (as a grown-up Harry), Dumezweni (as Hermione) and Boyle, who plays Scorpius, the son of Harry’s old nemesis, Draco Malfoy.



Jamie Parker (Harry), Sam Clemmett (Albus) and Poppy Miller (Ginny) will head to New York. (Charlie Gray)

On Broadway, Sam Clemmett will reprise his role as Harry and Ginny’s son, Albus, alongside Paul Thornley (Ron), Poppy Miller (Ginny), and Alex Price (Draco). Byron Jennings, Kathryn Meisle and David Abeles are among the new actors joining the cast of 28.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” picks up some 20 years after the events of the novels and centers on a threat from the past that both the adults, now members of the Ministry of Magic, and their children at Hogwarts must confront.

“Cursed Child” will open at the Lyric Theater on April 22. Tickets go on sale October 12 after a registration period set for October 1-5. The registration is a new attempt to cut down on the bots and scalpers that will undoubtedly try to snap up as many tickets to the show as they can.