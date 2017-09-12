Rita Williams-Garcia’s “Clayton Byrd Goes Underground” and Laurel Snyder’s “Orphan Island” were among 10 books nominated Tuesday for the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature.

“Orphan Island” is the story of nine children who live on an island where one child mysteriously arrives and one child leaves every year. Snyder has written five other middle-grade novels and several picture books.

“Clayton Byrd” is about a boy who loves hanging out with his grand­father and other blues musicians. After Grandpa’s death, Clayton runs away in hopes of joining the band. ­Williams-Garcia has written 12 children’s books, including National Book Award finalist “One Crazy ­Summer.”

The two middle-grade novels joined eight young-adult works that are contenders for the National Book Foundation’s annual award. A panel of judges chose the 10 titles and will narrow this list down to five finalists by early October.

The foundation will announce a winner at November’s National Book Awards, which will also honor adult fiction, nonfiction and poetry books.

The long list of nominated books:

●“All the Wind in the World” by Samantha Mabry

●“American Street” by Ibi Zoboi

●“Clayton Byrd Goes Underground” by Rita Williams-Garcia

●“Far from the Tree” by Robin Benway

●“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

●“I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika L. Sánchez

●“Long Way Down” Jason Reynolds

●“Orphan Island” by Laurel Snyder

●“What Girls Are Made of” by Elana K. Arnold

●“You Bring the Distant Near” by Mitali Perkins