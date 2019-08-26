

People wearing costumes from the 1940s wave French flags Sunday as they reenact celebrations of the liberation of Paris in Paris on August 25, 1944. The Nazis occupied the French capital for 50 months during World War II. (Zakaria Abdelkafi/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Paris celebrated the American soldiers, French Resistance fighters and others who liberated the City of Light from Nazi occupation exactly 75 years ago Sunday, unleashing an eruption of kissing, dancing, tears and gratitude.

Firefighters unfurled a huge French flag from the Eiffel Tower, re-creating the moment when a French tricolor stitched together from sheets was hoisted atop the monument 75 years ago to replace the Nazis’ swastika flag that had flown for four years.

Dozens of World War II-era jeeps, armored vehicles, motorcycles and trucks and people dressed in wartime uniforms and dresses paraded through southern Paris, retracing the entry of French and U.S. tanks into the city on August 25, 1944.

Among those watching the parade was Roger Acher, 96, one of the few surviving veterans, who entered Paris with General Philippe Leclerc de Hauteclocque’s 2nd Armored Division around dawn that day. Fighting was fierce as they moved toward the city, he recalled. “I almost got killed.”

A Dixieland band standing on an army truck played at the end of the parade, which wrapped up at the site of a new museum about the liberation and the French Resistance.

Long the jewel of European cities, Paris suffered relatively little damage in World War II, but its citizens were humiliated, hungry and mistrustful after 50 months under the Nazis.



World War II-era military vehicles take part in a “Freedom parade” in Paris on Sunday. A small number of World War II veterans from the United States took part in the festivities. (Zakaria Abdelkafi/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

The liberation of Paris was both joyous and chaotic. It was faster and easier for the Allies than their long battle through the province of Normandy and its gun-filled hedgerows. But the fight for the French capital killed nearly 5,000 people, including Parisian civilians, German troops and members of the French Resistance whose sabotage and attacks had prepared the city for the liberation.

After invading in 1940, Nazi leaders settled into Paris’s luxury hotels, and hobnobbed at theaters and fine restaurants. Collaborationist militias kept order, and French police were complicit in the most dastardly act of the Occupation: the 1942 roundup of around 13,000 Jews and their eventual deportation to the Auschwitz death camp in Poland.

The D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, helped change the tide of the war, allowing the Allies to push through Normandy and beyond to other German-occupied lands.

On August 19, 1944, Paris police officers rebelled and took over police headquarters. On the night of August 24, the first Allied troops entered southern Paris. The grand entrance of Leclerc’s troops followed by Allied forces would come the next day.

The German military governor of Paris, General Dietrich von Choltitz, was arrested and signed the surrender.

A group of U.S. World War II veterans came back to Paris for Sunday’s events. They described their memories, some brought to tears by the horrors of the Nazi regime.

Steve Melnikoff, 99, of Cockeysville, Maryland, came ashore on Omaha Beach on D-Day. He calls war “nasty, smelly, terrible.” But he maintains that “it was important for someone to do this,” to stop Hitler from taking over more of the world.

Associated Press reporter Don Whitehead, who was in Paris on August 25, 1944, described both the exaltation and the violence that punctuated the day.

“When the last enemy resistance crumbled at the gate to Paris, then this heart of France went mad ... Men and women cried with joy. They grabbed the arms and hands of soldiers and cheered until their voices were hoarse,” he said. “One old man came up, saluted, and said with tears in his eyes: ‘God bless America. You have saved France.’”

Read more from KidsPost:

World leaders honor veterans on eve of D-Day anniversary

Heroic dog honored 75 years after saving lives of U.S. soldiers

Europe: 100 years of war and transformation