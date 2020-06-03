

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd on Tuesday near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The nation’s streets were calmer Tuesday than they have been in days since the killing of George Floyd set off mostly peaceful but sometimes violent demonstrations over police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

Earlier curfews and efforts by protesters to contain the lawlessness were credited with preventing more widespread damage to businesses.

By Wednesday morning, arrests had grown to more than 9,000 nationwide since the vandalism, arson and shootings erupted in reaction to Floyd’s death while in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At least 12 deaths have been reported.

In Washington, where authorities ordered people off streets at 7 p.m., thousands demonstrated near the White House on Tuesday evening, after a crackdown a day earlier when officers forced peaceful protesters to leave Lafayette Square to clear the way for President Trump to pose for photos at St. John’s Episcopal Church. A black chain-link fence was put up to block access to the park.

“Last night pushed me way over the edge,” said Jessica DeMaio, 40, of Washington, who attended a Floyd protest for the first time. “Being here is better than being at home feeling helpless.”

Pastors at the church prayed with demonstrators and handed out water bottles. Tuesday’s crowd stayed after curfew, defying warnings that the response from law enforcement could be even more forceful. Only a few minor confrontations with police were reported.

At one point, the crowd booed when a protester climbed a light post and took down a street sign. A chant went up: “Peaceful protest!”



Members of the D.C. National Guard, U.S. Park Police and U.S. Secret Service watch from Lafayette Square as demonstrators gather Tuesday to protest Floyd’s death. On Monday, police forced peaceful protesters to leave the square to clear the way for President Trump to pose for photos at St. John’s Episcopal Church. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Trump has pushed the nation’s governors to take a hard line against the violence, tweeting on Tuesday that “lowlifes and losers” were taking over New York’s streets.

Thousands of people remained out in New York City on Tuesday night, undeterred by an 8 p.m. curfew, though most streets were clear by early Wednesday. Battered storefronts from the earlier rounds of violence could be seen in midtown Manhattan.

The New York Police Department credited the curfew, which was three hours earlier than the day before, with helping officers take control of the streets.

Protesters also marched in Los Angeles, California; Miami, Florida; St. Paul, Minnesota; Columbia, South Carolina; and Houston, Texas, where the police chief talked to peaceful demonstrators, vowing reforms. “God as my witness, change is coming,” Art Acevedo said. “And we’re going to do it the right way.”

More than 20,000 National Guard members have been called up in 29 states to deal with the violence.



People in New York City attend a protest Wednesday. An 8 p.m. curfew on Tuesday had helped reduce the destruction of property that happened several days before, police said. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed black man’s neck as he cried that he couldn’t breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with murder. Three other officers at the scene are under investigation.

The mother of Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, said she wants the world to know that her little girl lost a good father.

“I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took,” Roxie Washington said during a Minneapolis news conference, her daughter at her side. “I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good.”

Read more from KidsPost:

The March on Washington 50 years later

For Rosa Parks, standing up to injustice started when she was a kid

What was the Emancipation Proclamation?