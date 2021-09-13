Katie Murphy is a plant biologist. She researches corn and tobacco plants at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis, Missouri. She’s also the host of “Real Time Science,” a series of videos that she uploads to TikTok and Instagram. She shows kids examples of her experiments in the field and the lab, along with other tidbits about her life as a scientist — such as how to make a hair tie out of a disposable glove when you forget your hair tie at home. We interviewed Murphy about her work, what she loves about science and other fun things she likes to do.

KidsPost: How did you get interested in science?

Murphy: In high school I fell in love with chemistry. . . . But I didn’t think the research in chemistry was exciting. It’s a lot of mixing clear liquids together. Then in college, I applied for a summer internship in a lab in a biology department [where they were researching corn]. That is how I found that I could marry my love of [chemistry] with plants.

Q: What do you like about plant biology?

A: I can do so much with plants [working in the field]. Plants are living things, and I love using them to help people feed the world in a sustainable way.