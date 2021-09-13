A: I don’t want to show kids the results of science. I think they should see the process. As we’ve seen with covid, it’s not enough to give people facts. We have to show them how science works, because if they don’t understand the process, they won’t trust the product. The most exciting part of TikTok is people get to be on a journey of discovery with me. I don’t know what will happen [with my experiments] and I have to figure it out. And along the way I can show when something’s difficult, give explanations, results and conclusions. A lot of people think a scientist is a person in a white lab coat, but it’s important to show people who we really are. I want to be a role model of a human being in science.