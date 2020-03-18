Staying home from school provides challenges and opportunities. KidsPost is all about finding opportunities for you. So we want to remind you about our Earth Day Poetry Contest.

We’re looking for original poems — that means not copied from the Internet, a book or anywhere else — written by kids ages 6 to 14. The poems, which can take any form, need to be related to the environment. They should not be more than 100 words. Only one poem will be accepted per person.

Judges will select as many as 10 poems based on creativity and form for publication on Earth Day (April 22) in the printed KidsPost and on kidspost.com. The writers of the poems will receive a prize package.

We had told you mailed poems were accepted, but we are now asking for submissions only through our online form. ●An adult (a parent, guardian or teacher) must fill out the form below. (If you cannot see the form, it is also at wapo.st/kidspostearthdaypoetry.)

The deadline to receive entries is April 1. So get writing!

Read more from KidsPost:

Kids share poetry in new ways to make their voices heard

Kenn Nesbitt writes poetry to make kids laugh

Kwame Alexander hated reading as a kid. Now he’s a famous poet and writer.