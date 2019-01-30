

A person walks Wednesday along the lakeshore in Chicago, Illinois, during a deadly arctic deep freeze. The Midwest saw record-breaking low temperatures, which triggered many schools and businesses to close. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

An arctic deep freeze covered the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures Wednesday, causing many schools and businesses to close. Even the U.S. Postal Service — whose unofficial motto proclaims that “neither snow nor rain nor heat” will stop the mail from being delivered — suspended mail delivery to a wide part of the region.

Many normal activities shut down and residents huddled inside as the National Weather Service predicted plunging temperatures from one of the coldest air masses in years. The bitter cold is the result of a split in the polar vortex that allowed temperatures to drop much farther south than normal.

A wind chill of minus-25 can freeze skin within 15 minutes, according to the National Weather Service. At least four deaths were linked to the weather Tuesday.

In Chicago, Illinois, temperatures were still dropping after plunging early Wednesday to minus-19 degrees, breaking the day’s record low set in 1966. Snowplows were parked overnight in southwestern Minnesota, where temperatures dropped to 29 degrees below zero. And the temperature in Fargo, North Dakota, was minus-31.



Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan in Chicago. Early Wednesday the temperature there was 19 below zero. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

“These [conditions] are actually a public health risk, and you need to treat it appropriately,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Tuesday. “They are life-threatening conditions and temperatures.”

The cold weather goes back to a sudden warming far above the North Pole. A blast of warm air from misplaced heat in Morocco last month made the normally super chilly air temperatures above the North Pole rapidly increase. That split the polar vortex into pieces, which then started to wander off, said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric and Environmental Research.

One of those polar vortex pieces is responsible for the subzero temperatures across the Midwest this week.

Officials throughout the region were focused on protecting vulnerable people from the cold, including the homeless and seniors. Some buses were turned into mobile-warming shelters to help homeless people in Chicago.

Governors in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan declared emergencies as the worst of the cold threatened on Wednesday. In Chicago, major attractions closed because of the bitter cold, including the Lincoln Park Zoo, the Art Institute and the Field Museum.

Hawaii native Charles Henry, 54, was staying at a shelter in St. Paul, Minnesota, and said he was grateful to have a place to stay out of the cold.

“That wind chill out there is not even a joke,” he said. “I feel sorry for anybody that has to stay outside.”

