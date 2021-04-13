Mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting “deeply tragic” and promised full accountability.

“We have to make sure that justice is served, justice is done. Daunte Wright deserves that; his family deserves that,” Elliott said.

Gannon said he believed Potter, a 26-year veteran, mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser as Wright resisted arrest. She can be heard on her body-camera video shouting “Taser! Taser!”

Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright, said early Tuesday that he rejected the explanation that the officer accidentally fired her handgun instead of her Taser. “A mistake? That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that,” he told ABC.

The incident began Sunday afternoon with a traffic stop for an expired license plates, police said.

In the body-camera footage, which police released Monday, an officer is seen handcuffing Wright, as a second officer tells him he’s being arrested for a warrant. Court records show a warrant for Wright’s arrest for failing to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.

In the video, after a Taser warning, Potter draws her weapon after the man breaks free from police outside his car and gets back behind the wheel. After firing a single shot from her handgun, the car speeds away and the Potter reacts with what sounds like disbelief that she shot Wright.