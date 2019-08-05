Messages and flowers were left at a makeshift memorial in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people died in a mass shooting Saturday. The president tweeted Monday that he would like a law requiring “strong background checks” for people purchasing guns. The White House in February threatened to veto a bill requiring background checks. (Mark Ralston/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

President Trump said Monday that he wants a law providing “strong background checks” for gun users, but he provided no details, and he has not followed through on previous promises to strengthen gun laws.

Shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left 31 dead and dozens wounded. Trump tweeted Monday that a background-check bill could be paired with his effort to toughen the nation’s immigration system.

But he didn’t say how or why he was connecting the two issues. Two suspects in the shootings are U.S. citizens, and federal officials are investigating anti-immigrant bias as a potential motive for the Texas, massacre.

Over the weekend, Trump tried to assure Americans he was dealing with the problem.

“We have done much more than most administrations,” he said, without giving details. “We have done actually a lot. But perhaps more has to be done.”

Congress has proved unable to pass substantial gun-violence legislation this session, despite several mass shootings, partly because of resistance from Republicans.

(Republicans control the Senate; Democrats control the House of Representatives. Both bodies of Congress would need to pass a bill for the president to consider signing it.)

In February, the House approved legislation to require federal background checks for all gun sales and transfers and approved legislation to allow a review period of up to 10 days for background checks on firearms purchases. The White House threatened a presidential veto if those measures passed Congress.

At a February meeting with survivors and family members of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting in which 17 people died, Trump promised to be “very strong on background checks.”

Trump claimed he would stand up to the gun lobby and finally get results in quelling gun violence. But he later retreated, expressing support for modest changes to the federal background check system and for arming teachers.

In March, a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that a majority of Americans favor stricter gun laws. Sixty-seven percent of Americans support making U.S. gun laws stricter, while 22 percent say they should be left as they are, and 10 percent think they should be made less strict.

— Associated Press

Read more from KidsPost:

Students protest gun violence in March for Our Lives

Teen climate activist from Sweden plans to visit the United States the old-fashioned way: by boat

Get used to extreme heat like Europe’s recent heat wave, scientists say