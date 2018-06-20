Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks at a protest in Arizona about being separated from her father. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

President Trump signed an order Wednesday to keep families together amid public anger over his policy of separating children from their parents when they’re caught illegally crossing the U.S. border with Mexico.

“We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together,” Trump said.

The plan would permit families who enter the United States illegally to be detained together until their criminal cases have been decided.

The effort was a dramatic shift for an administration that had insisted, wrongly, that it had no choice but to separate families caught at the border because of the law and a court ruling.

The administration recently put into place a “zero-tolerance” policy in which all illegal border crossings are considered crimes. Adults have been turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service and many children to the Department of Health and Human Services. Under the Obama administration, such families were usually ordered back to their home country but not charged as a criminal. That process does not require separation. The Trump administration policy had led to a spike in family separations in recent weeks.

— From news services

