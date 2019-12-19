

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi oversees a vote Wednesday on the articles of impeachment against President Trump. The House of Representative impeached Trump for abusing his power as president and blocking its investigation into the matter. He will face a trial in the Senate, probably in January. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

President Trump was impeached Wednesday night by the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The vote split along political party lines over a charge that the 45th president abused the power of his office by asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival before the 2020 election. The House approved a second charge, that he obstructed, or blocked, Congress in its investigation.

The articles of impeachment now go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted, or found not guilty, by the Republican-led Senate, he still would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring stain of impeachment on his presidency.

“The president is impeached,” declared Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker (leader of the majority party in the House of Representatives). She called it a “great day for the Constitution of the United States, a sad one for America that the president’s reckless activities [required] us having to introduce articles of impeachment.”

Trump pumped his fist before an evening rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, boasting of “tremendous support” in the Republican Party and saying, “By the way, it doesn’t feel like I’m being impeached.”

The votes for impeachment were 230-197-1 on the first charge, 229-198-1 on the second.

Many Democrats said they supported impeachment because their duty is to protect the Constitution and uphold the nation’s system of checks and balances. Republicans stood by their party’s leader. Trump called the whole affair a “witch hunt,” a “hoax” and a “sham.”

The trial is expected to begin in January in the Senate, where a vote of two-thirds is necessary for conviction. While Democrats had the majority in the House to impeach Trump, Republicans control the Senate and few if any are expected to go against plans to clear the president of wrongdoing before early state election-year primary voting.



Republican members of the House of Representatives talk Wednesday during the vote on the articles of impeachment. All Republicans in the House voted against impeachment, but almost all Democrats voted for it. The Democrats have 233 seats in the House, and Republicans have 197. One member is Independent, and four seats are vacant. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

No Republicans voted for impeachment, and Democrats had only a few members who voted against.

On the first article, abuse of power, two Democrats, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who is considering switching parties to become a Republican, and Collin Peterson of Minnesota voted against impeaching Trump. On the second article, obstruction, those two and freshman Representative Jared Golden of Maine voted against. Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who is running for president, voted “present” on both.

Pelosi called the results a sad and solemn moment for the country.

The articles of impeachment against Trump relate to a July phone call when he asked Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, for a “favor” — to announce he was investigating Democrats including potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.

At the time, Zelensky was seeking a White House visit to show backing from the United States as he confronted Russia at his border. He was also counting on $391 million in military aid already approved by Congress. The White House delayed the money, but Trump eventually released the it once Congress got involved.

The impeachment resolution said the president “betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections,” and then obstructing Congress’s oversight like “no president” in U.S. history.

“President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office,” it said.

Republicans argued that Democrats were impeaching Trump because they can’t beat him in 2020.

But Democrats warned the country cannot wait for the next election to decide whether Trump should remain in office because he has shown a pattern of behavior, particularly toward Russia, and will try to corrupt U.S. elections again.

“The president and his men plot on,” said Adam Schiff, chairman of the Intelligence Committee that led the inquiry. “The danger persists. The risk is real.”

