President Trump watches French troops march in a parade in Paris for Bastille Day on July 14, 2017. Trump says he would like to have a parade in the United States to celebrate military strength. (Christophe Archambault/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES)

President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to plan a grand parade of the U.S. armed forces in Washington this year to celebrate military strength, officials said Tuesday.

Trump wants an elaborate parade, with soldiers marching and tanks rolling, but no date has been selected.

Military parades are common in some countries, but the United States traditionally has not staged showy displays of military power.

U.S. military units often participate in parades on the Fourth of July and other holidays to mark appreciation and remembrance of veterans, but these typically do not include displays of military hardware.

The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon would prefer to hold such a parade on Veterans Day in November, in part because it would also be the 100th anniversary of the victorious end of World War I. This would make it less directly associated with the president and politics.

Last September, at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump announced his idea of staging a grand parade of the armed forces in Washington on July 4.

Trump talked about watching France’s Bastille Day military parade when he visited Paris in July. He said the two-hour parade was a “tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France,” and said he wanted one on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington that would be grander than the one he saw in Paris.

