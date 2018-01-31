President Trump delivers his State of the Union speech before members of Congress on Tuesday night at the U.S. Capitol. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump summoned the country to a “new American moment” of unity Tuesday night in his first State of the Union speech.

Trump challenged Congress to make good on promises to fix a broken immigration system and warned of evil forces seeking to disrupt America’s way of life.

The address blended calls for optimism with warnings about deadly gangs, drug use and violent immigrants living in the United States illegally.

He also spoke of dangers from abroad, warning that North Korea would “very soon” threaten the United States with nuclear weapons.

“The United States is a compassionate nation. We are proud that we do more than any other country to help the needy, the struggling and the underprivileged all over the world,” Trump said. “But as president of the United States, my highest loyalty, my greatest compassion, and my constant concern is for America’s children, America’s struggling workers and America’s forgotten communities.”

Tackling the sensitive debate about immigration, Trump repeated his recent pledge to offer a path to citizenship for 1.8 million young immigrants known as “dreamers.” But the promise was only as part of a package that would require more money for border security, including a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

On international affairs, Trump warned of the dangers from “rogue regimes,” such as Iran and North Korea, terrorist groups and “rivals” such as China and Russia “that challenge our interests, our economy and our values.” Calling on Congress to boost spending on the military, Trump said that “unmatched power is the surest means of our defense.”

Republicans led multiple rounds of applause during the speech, but for the Democrats it was a more somber affair. They provided a short spurt of polite applause for Trump as he entered the chamber but offered less-enthusiastic reactions throughout the speech. A cluster of about two dozen Democrats, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, remained planted firmly in their seats, staring sternly at the president and withholding applause.

After the speech, Representative Joe Kennedy, a Democrat from Massachusetts, reminded voters of the personal insults and attacks often made by the president.

“Bullies may land a punch,” Kennedy said. “They might leave a mark. But they have never, not once, in the history of our United States, managed to match the strength and spirit of a people united in defense of their future.”

