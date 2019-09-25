Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, addresses the media Wednesday, one day after she announced that House Democrats will start an impeachment investigation of President Trump. A phone call Trump made to the Ukrainian president in July is part of the reason for the investigation. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A phone conversation between President Trump and the leader of Ukraine is one reason the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday launched an impeachment inquiry.

Impeachment is the process by which Congress can charge the president with an offense that could lead to his removal from office.

Trump repeatedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with Rudolph Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, and U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr to investigate political rival Joe Biden, according to a transcript of the conversation released Wednesday.

In the July 25 call, Trump raised unproven allegations that the former vice president tried to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation of Biden’s son Hunter.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that,” Trump said to Zelensky.

The conversation between the two leaders is part of a complaint by a whistleblower, someone connected to the government whose name has not been made public. The complaint is central to the impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump dismissed the phone call as routine.

The connection to the attorney general marked a new and possibly more serious issue for Trump because it shows he took steps to involve the U.S. government with a foreign country to investigate a political rival.

Trump recently confirmed that he ordered the freezing of nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before the call.

