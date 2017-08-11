Matthew Beddis, 7, Claire Allen, 9, Millie Beddis, 1, Abby Beddis, 9, William Allen, 7, of Alexandria, Virginia, re-created their KidsPost feature from five years ago in Virginia Beach. The group of friends passed along their love for KidsPost on vacation to new addition, Millie.

Family photo

Bring KidsPost with you wherever you go this summer.

Summer is winding down, and KidsPost readers are soaking up sun on the beach while they can.

Matthew, Olivia and Phoebe Smallman of Alexandria, Virginia, took a trip to Florida’s Gulf Coast, where their mother was raised. The siblings loved playing mini golf, bodysurfing and building sand castles.

It wasn’t always playtime at the beach for Julianna and Sonny Lawrence of Rockville, Maryland. They went to Tamarindo, Costa Rica, known for its beautiful beaches and surfing, to practice their Spanish. They shared KidsPost with new Costa Rican friends.

The Beddis and Allen families took a trip to Virginia Beach. Abby, Matthew and Millie Beddis and Claire and William Allen of Alexandria, Virginia, were featured in Summer of KidsPost 2012 and took time from digging in the sand to re-create their old picture.

Would you like to see pictures of your summer adventures featured in KidsPost?

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

●Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

●Have someone take a photo or two of you — and siblings, cousins, etc. — holding Kids­Post. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Then fill out the submission form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost17 and attach your photo or photos. Or mail it to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Include the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love to hear from you about what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only once, and the photos must have been taken after May 22, 2017. Entries are due by August 30.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.