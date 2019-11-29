A new year is coming, so it’s a good time to look back at what happened in 2019. At KidsPost, we love stories about science, history, books, current events and kids sharing their time and talents. We have published more than 200 this year, and we want to find out whether you have been paying attention (and also whether you have online sleuthing skills if you don’t remember).

Answer these 10 questions about stories we reported in 2019, and you might win a prize package of books, art supplies and a KidsPost T-shirt.

You must be ages 6 to 13 to enter; one entry per person. We must receive your answers by January 10. The winner will be randomly selected from all entries with 10 correct answers. Ask an adult to help you fill in your contact information at wapo.st/kidspostnewsquiz2019 or this page and send it, along with your name, age, hometown and a parent’s email, to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Check back at the end of January to find out the answers and see who won.

Good luck!

More in KidsPost

We can’t send plastic to China anymore. What do we do with recycling now?

KidsPost picks for top toys of 2019

Try making these snowflake bath bombs for friends and family