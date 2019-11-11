

Wildfires are sweeping through New South Wales in Australia. Three people have reportedly been killed, 100 people injured and 150 homes have been destroyed by the fires, possibly the worst in Australia’s history. (Darren Pateman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Australia’s most populated state declared a state of emergency Monday because of raging wildfires.

David Elliott, New South Wales state emergency services minister, said residents were facing what “could be the most dangerous bush fire week this nation has ever seen.”

Fires in the state’s northeast have killed three people, destroyed more than 150 homes and scorched more than 3,800 square miles of forest and farmland since Friday.

Medical workers have treated more than 100 people for fire-related injuries, said Dominic Morgan, ambulance commissioner.

North of New South Wales, wildfires destroyed nine homes Monday in Queensland state, where air quality plummeted in Brisbane, the state capital. Health authorities urged residents not to go outside.

Fire conditions in New South Wales are forecast to be worse Tuesday than they were Friday.

More than 600 schools and colleges will be closed Tuesday because of fire risk.

The region’s fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, has started early after an unusually warm, dry winter.

Australia is the world’s driest continent after Antarctica, which scientists say leaves Australians particularly vulnerable to weather extremes tied to a changing climate.

Carol Sparks, a mayor in New South Wales who lost her home in a fire, said climate change had contributed to the emergency.

“It’s climate change, there’s no doubt about it. The whole of the country is going to be affected. We need to take a serious look at our future,” she said.

Some residents in the path of dangerous fires blame the intensity of flames on lawmakers who have prevented regular controlled burning of forests to reduce the fuel load in the tinder-dry landscape for fear of smoke and harm to wildlife.

Ken Thompson, who was deputy commissioner of fire and rescue in New South Wales until 2011, co-founded the group Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, which includes 23 former senior fire and emergency service leaders from across Australia.

“Our main concern is with bush fire and that our fire seasons are becoming much, much longer that they used to be,” Thompson said.

Australian firefighters rely on the same firefighting aircraft that is used to combat wildfires in the Northern Hemisphere fire season, he said.

“Those aircraft come down during our fire season at the end of the North Hemisphere fire season,” Thompson said. “The problem is that their fire seasons have become a lot longer as well, so we’re being left vulnerable by not having those types of aircraft available to us in Australia at a time when we most need them.”

