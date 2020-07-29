“We are excited about this discovery,” said Kritsana Kaewplang, country director for the conservation group Panthera in Thailand which was released on Global Tiger Day.

There are estimated to be about 160 Indochinese tigers left in the wild in Thailand. They are also found in Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and southwestern China. The total population may be only about 350, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Globally there are estimated to be only about 3,900 tigers left in the wild, including the larger Bengal and Siberian tigers.

Kaewplang, who has been working with Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and other organizations, said the sightings mean Thailand is on the right track trying to preserve tigers and their prey.

“The next important step for us is that we have to try to make the connecting routes of each forest area accommodating for them, in order for the tigers to roam safely,” Kaewplang said.

A database of Thailand’s tiger population showed two of the tigers had traveled from the northern part of the forest to the south, while the third had not been documented before, she said.