It’s chilly in the Washington area, even if it’s not officially winter. That means KidsPost is looking ahead for your artistry to help highlight winter weather.

Sometimes it’s sunny and cold. Other days it’s windy with clouds. We could get a few flurries or even a dusting of snow in the coming weeks.

So pull out your markers, colored pencils or paints, and show us a wintry scene. If your artwork matches the weather forecast, we may publish it in KidsPost.

Here are the rules:

●You must be ages 5 to 13.

●Include your name, age and city.

●Bright colors work best.

●Use whatever art supplies you have.

●Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.

A parent, guardian or teacher must give permission for your drawing to be published. Have that person upload art at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart or mail it to 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print Kids-Post and online at kidspost.com.

To our commenters

A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.