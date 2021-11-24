So pull out your markers, colored pencils or paints, and show us a wintry scene. If your artwork matches the weather forecast, we may publish it in KidsPost.
Here are the rules:
●You must be ages 5 to 13.
●Include your name, age and city.
●Bright colors work best.
●Use whatever art supplies you have.
●Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.
A parent, guardian or teacher must give permission for your drawing to be published. Have that person upload art at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart or mail it to 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print Kids-Post and online at kidspost.com.
To our commenters
A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.