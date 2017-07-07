Anatol and Douglas Schwartz, 10-year-old twins from Gaithersburg, Maryland, visited Niagara Falls, in Ontario, Canada, last month. They took a boat ride and saw Horseshoe Falls from a tunnel during a “Journey Behind the Falls” tour. This month, Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary, so the boys posed near a huge sign marking the occasion. (Family photo)

KidsPost readers are just getting started on their summer adventures. This week we’re featuring two sets of brothers who traveled north and south and took KidsPost along for the ride.

Oliver and Leo Homan of Bethesda, Maryland, headed south to Bolivia this month. They traveled from the capital of La Paz to the hillside town of Coroico. Along the way, they spotted llamas.

Twins Douglas and Anatol Schwartz of Gaithersburg, Maryland, headed north to Canada just before that country’s 150th birthday celebration. They visited Niagara Falls, which is in the province of Ontario. The spectacular falls were formed about 12,000 years ago when glaciers melted.

Would you like to see pictures of your summer adventures featured in KidsPost?

Leo Homan, age 6, and brother Oliver, 8, of Bethesda, Maryland, visited the South American country of Bolivia this month and took KidsPost along. They enjoyed hiking in the Andes Mountains, seeing a waterfall, visiting relatives and walking on the “World’s Most Dangerous Road.” (Family photo)

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

● Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

●Get someone to take a photo or two of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Then fill out the submission form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost17 and attach your photo or photos. Or mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Include the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love to hear from you about what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only once, and the photos must have been taken after May 22, 2017. Entries are due by August 30.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.