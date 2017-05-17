Washington Nationals reliever Koda Glover, who is 24, has promise but hasn’t been stellar so far this season. Overall the bullpen hasn’t performed well. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals have the best record in the National League, but they also have a big problem: their bullpen.

Those are the relief pitchers who come in during the late innings to get the final few outs. So far this season, the Nats bullpen has not been very good. Washington relief pitchers have given up more than five runs for every nine innings they pitch. Among the 30 major league teams, ESPN ranks the Nats bullpen 27th.

What’s worse is that the Nats relievers have given up runs when Washington was ahead late in the game. So the Nats have lost several games they should have won.

It’s not clear what the team can do to fix the problem. Maybe the Nats can add a new pitcher or two. But teams don’t often make trades this early in the season.

So Washington has to hope that some of its current pitchers will get better. It’s not crazy to think they will. After all, relievers such as Blake Treinen and Shawn Kelley have pitched well before. And Koda Glover has lots of talent.

Nationals relief pitcher Shawn Kelley, seen here last season, earned a win against the Phillies May 13 then a loss against them May 14. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Still, the Nats bullpen woes are a good lesson for kids who play sports. The guys in the bullpen are not the most glamorous part of a baseball team. Usually when fans think about their ballclub, they think of starting pitchers such as Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg or sluggers such as Bryce Harper.

It’s good for kids to remember that every position on a team is important. Everyone has to perform well for the team to be successful. Scherzer or Strasburg may pitch great for seven innings, but if the relievers don’t do their job and get the last few outs, the Nats may lose.

It’s the same in other sports. Fans don’t usually notice the offensive linemen in football or the defenders in soccer or hockey. But if they mess up, it’s a big problem.

By the way, it’s the same with real-world jobs. Years ago, I worked five months as a garbageman to earn money for my education. Working on a trash truck is tough — and smelly — work. Not many people notice the trash workers or take time to thank them. But if they stopped collecting the garbage, we’d all be in a pile of trouble.

So next time your coach puts you on defense when you want to be up front scoring goals, or out in right field when you would rather play shortstop, don’t complain. Do your job. Teams need defenders and outfielders to play their best.

Just like the Nats need a better bullpen.

Bowen is the author of 22 sports books for young readers. He will lead a sportswriting workshop for kids at the Gaithersburg Book Festival on Saturday at 1 p.m.