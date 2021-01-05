Members of Congress can challenge state election results, and several dozen Republicans have said they will do so Wednesday. They and Trump have said that there was widespread voter fraud in several states. State officials have looked into those charges and said there is no evidence of fraud.

Some Republicans, however, have encouraged the president to accept the election results.

“The 2020 election is over,” said a statement Sunday from a group of 10 senators from both major political parties, including Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Mitt Romney of Utah.