

Navy divers are shown inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand on July 7 amid efforts to rescue members of a youth soccer team who have been trapped in the cave since June 23. Four were rescued Sunday and four on Monday. (Photo from Royal Thai Navy/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Eight of the youth soccer players trapped for over two weeks in a flooded cave in Thailand were brought out Sunday and Monday, an official said.

“The eighth person is out, and the operation is done for today,” said Sitthichai Klangpattana, flag officer to Thailand’s navy SEAL commander.

He didn’t comment on the health of the boys or how well the operation had gone. After Monday’s rescue effort, four boys and their coach were still inside the cave.

On Sunday, when the high-risk rescue operation began, teams of divers brought out four of the boys. The hours-long effort required diving through the cave’s dark, tight and twisting passages.

Authorities have been rushing to extract the boys, ages 11 to 16, and their coach as the annual heavy rains arrive. Workers have labored around the clock to pump water out of the cave.



Classmates of Adul, one of the boys trapped in Tham Luang Nang Non cave, visit a tribute for the soccer team at the entrance of Ban Waingphan school on Monday in Chiangrai, Thailand. Four boys and their soccer coach were still in the cave as of Monday evening. (Lauren Decicca/Getty Images)

The boys and their coach went exploring in the massive Tham Luang Nang Non cave June 23 and were cut off when a rainstorm flooded the cave. It took 10 days to locate the boys, who had taken shelter on a dry slope deep in the formation.

There were several concerns that caused authorities to move forward with the plan to dive the boys out. One was that it was unknown how safe and dry the area where they had taken shelter would stay as Thailand’s rainy season picks up.

The other, and perhaps more worrying, was that oxygen levels in the complex were falling close to dangerous levels.

— Associated Press

Read more from KidsPost:

Workers in New York fix a busted pipeline, 55 stories underground

Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was an ‘engineering wonder’ in the ’60s

Advanced satellite makes it easier to preparing for weather events