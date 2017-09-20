Volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed Tuesday during an earthquake in Mexico City. At least 225 people were killed in the quake. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Mexicans labored amid ruins Wednesday to revive their capital the day after an earthquake left more than 200 dead, reduced buildings to rubble and brought one of the world’s largest cities to a halt.

At a partly collapsed Mexico City school, there was some good news: Rescuers said they found a surviving child. Helmeted workers sifted through debris as they tried to reach the girl at the Enrique Rebsamen school.

Tuesday’s 7.1-magnitude quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 earthquake that killed thousands in Mexico. Hours before it hit, people across the country had held earthquake drills.

In a video message released late Tuesday, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto urged people to be calm and said authorities were moving to provide help as 40 percent of Mexico City and 60 percent of nearby Morelos state were without power. But, he said, “the priority at this moment is to keep rescuing people who are still trapped and to give medical attention to the injured people.”

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera said buildings fell at 44 sites in the capital alone as high-rises across the city swayed. Hundreds of thousands of panicked people ran into the streets.

At the site of a collapsed apartment building in the city, rescuers passed pieces of rubble across four city blocks to a site where they were dumped.

Where a six-story office building collapsed, sisters Cristina and Victoria Lopez Torres formed part of a human chain passing bottled water.

“We are young. We didn’t live through ’85. But we know that it’s important to come out into the streets to help,” Victoria Lopez said.