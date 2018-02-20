Edlin School students celebrate Tuesday after their design for an aging-friendly city topped others. (Future City Competition)

Six students from Edlin School in Reston, Virginia, spent the past 10 months designing an aging-friendly city for the Future City Competition. The work paid off Tuesday when their project won first place in the annual contest.

More than 40,000 teams entered the competition, and 44 regional winners from the United States, Canada, China and Egypt gathered in Washington, D.C., over the weekend to present their ideas for a city that helps older adults stay active and live on their own.

Edlin’s city, Halona, was modeled after Richmond, the capital of Virginia. The kids talked with Richmond city officials and groups that represent the interests of the elderly to come up with practical and innovative ideas. One idea was having several public transit methods, including a maglev train, which uses magnets to propel trains.

The kids were judged on a written essay and an oral presentation, as well as on digital and physical models of the city they designed.

The team — Vinay Ayala, twins Nikhil and Nikhita Kuntipuram, Lucas Ribeiro, Raghav Sriram and Spencer Zheng — won a trip to Space Camp and $7,500 for Edlin’s science and technology program.

— Hau Chu

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled the last name of Lucas Ribeiro based on a Future City news release. The story has been updated.

