A: I hope [kids who are like Yusuf] get the message to be strong and understand what are the motivations for people [being racist]. Yusuf has to finally stand up to his bullies, not only his age but adults, too. If you are not from the Muslim community, I hope reading the book can offer some tools to help neighbors who are going through discrimination, how to be allies, how to make sure you’re not one of those people causing hurt. It’s a sad book; really bad things happen. But the end is happy and hopeful. I believe the worst things are managed by the loving work you do and the actions you take.