It didn’t take long for the 55th baby giraffe to make an entrance. On Monday, 6-year-old Zuri gave birth to a female calf weighing 119 pounds, zoo officials said. Zuri and the calf were expected to rejoin the herd as early as Wednesday.
The two calves, still unnamed, are the first offspring of 4-year-old father, Malcolm, the zoo said.
The risk to giraffe populations in the wild has recently been elevated from a “species of least concern” to “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature because of significant reductions in their populations over the past several years, the zoo statement said.