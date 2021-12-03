Nicholas, who lived in what is now Turkey, came from a wealthy family. He was said to be generous with those less fortunate. According to stories, he often gave money in secret (or at least tried to). The most famous story is his giving bags of gold three times so a poor father could keep his daughters from being sold into slavery. The gold was supposedly tossed through a window — or possibly down a chimney — landing in stockings hung to dry by a fire.
That story and others were retold long after Nicholas’s death on December 6, 343. He was made a saint (a holy person in Christianity), and families began hanging stockings on the eve of his feast day (December 6) in the hope he would arrange for them to be filled with treats and gifts.
Whether Saint Nicholas appointed a gift-giver or several to carry on his tradition is not known. How he got from Turkey to the North Pole is also a mystery. But stories of gifts appearing overnight beginning on his feast day through the Christmas season have continued for centuries. And sightings of a white-bearded man who keeps naughty and nice lists are common in the weeks before Christmas. Are these Santa himself or a Santa helper? That’s for you to decide. But a song offers useful advice for gift-hopeful kids: “He knows if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake.”
To our commenters
A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.