Whether Saint Nicholas appointed a gift-giver or several to carry on his tradition is not known. How he got from Turkey to the North Pole is also a mystery. But stories of gifts appearing overnight beginning on his feast day through the Christmas season have continued for centuries. And sightings of a white-bearded man who keeps naughty and nice lists are common in the weeks before Christmas. Are these Santa himself or a Santa helper? That’s for you to decide. But a song offers useful advice for gift-hopeful kids: “He knows if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake.”