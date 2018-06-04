

A Saudi woman practices driving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 29, 2018. (Photo by Yousef Doubisi/AFP/Getty Images)

On Monday, Saudi Arabia issued the first 10 driver’s licenses to women as the kingdom prepares to lift the world’s only ban on women driving. But the move comes as a number of women who had campaigned for the right to drive are under arrest and face charges related to their activism.

A government statement said the 10 women who were issued licenses held driving licenses from other countries. They took a brief driving test and eye exam before being issued the licenses in the capital, Riyadh (pronounced ree-YAHD). International media did not witness the event.

Other women across the country have been preparing for the right to drive on June 24 by taking driving courses. Saudi women had long complained of having to hire male drivers, use taxis or rely on male relatives to get to work and run ­errands.

The move to issue the licenses early comes as four well-known Saudi women’s rights activists who had campaigned for the right to drive remain under arrest.

While no Saudi law has actually banned women from driving, women were not issued driver’s licenses. Some religious leaders believe that women driving is morally wrong.

But young Saudis, who use the Internet, see that women in neighboring Muslim countries drive freely.

So Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 32, has been promoting changes, including movie theaters and women driving.

Rights groups say the arrests may be a way to freeze any calls for greater law changes in the kingdom.

— Associated Press

