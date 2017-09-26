Aziza Yousef drives a car in 2014 on a highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving. Saudi Arabia announced Tuesday that it will allow women to drive for the first time. (Hasan Jamali/AP)

Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultraconservative kingdom beginning next summer.

The kingdom, which announced the change Tuesday, was the only the country in the world to bar women from driving and for years had received negative publicity internationally for detaining women who defied the ban.

The announcement, which has been welcomed by the United States, represents a significant opening for women in Saudi Arabia, where women’s rights have steadily and slowly gained ground over the years. The government granted them the right to vote and run in elections in late 2015. But Saudi women remain largely under the control of male relatives who act as their guardians. They can’t accept jobs, for example, without a guardian’s permission.

Some very conservative religious leaders in Saudi Arabia, who have power in the courts and schools, had warned against allowing women to drive. They argued it would corrupt society and lead to sin.

But King Salman and his young son and heir, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have recently given women more freedoms. They were allowed into the country’s main stadium in the capital, Riyadh, for national day celebrations. The stadium had previously been reserved for all-male crowds to watch sporting events. The king and his son have also opened the country to more entertainment and fun.

Starting in June women will be able to get licenses, the official Saudi Press Agency reported. A committee will be formed to look into how to implement the new order.

Women in Saudi Arabia have long had to rely on male relatives to get to work, run errands and simply move around. The more affluent have male drivers and more recently, in major cities, women could access ride hailing apps such as Uber and Careem.

Women’s rights activists since the 1990s have been pushing for the right to drive, saying it represents their larger struggle for equal rights under the law.