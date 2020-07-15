

Custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 8. The cost of bringing students back to classrooms is proving a major stumbling block to safely reopening schools across the United States. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

As school districts across the country decide how and when to bring students back to campus safely, a major sticking point is emerging: money to make it happen.

Keeping public schools for 50 million students and more than 7 million staff safe from the novel coronavirus could require more teachers and other staff. School districts will need more buses and computers for students. They’ll need personal protective equipment(PPE).

Many school districts hope Congress will help. So far it has approved more than $13 billion in education-related aid to deal with the crisis.

The Council of Chief State School Officers says safely reopening schools could cost $158 billion to $245 billion, while the American Federation of Teachers put the figure at $116.5 billion.

“If you don’t have this money, how are you going to afford PPE? How are you going to have cleaning every day?” asked Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. “That’s why you’re going to see more and more districts, even when they don’t have surges, staying with remote learning.”



A worker cleans up a recreation area Wednesday at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia. Fairfax County is planning to have students attend classes in person part of the week and learn online part of the week. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Several Washington-area school systems are considering or have announced online-only classes for the start of the school year. Others, including Fairfax County, Virginia, are planning to have each student attend class in person only some days while doing work online the rest of the time.

Virginia Department of Education spokesman Charles B. Pyle said school districts there will need more than the $282 million the state received in the previous congressional relief bill to safely reopen “and respond to the spikes that will inevitably occur during the year.”

Coronavirus aid will be the highest-profile item on the agenda when Congress returns next week, including how much money to make available for school districts.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, has criticized the $3 trillion overall aid package Democrats are calling for, but he has said funding education will be a priority.

President Trump has said in recent weeks that schools that don’t reopen for full, in-person classes could see federal money reduced.

Chip Slaven, of the National School Boards Association, said the federal government should send at least $200 billion to state education departments and school districts.

“The whole point of the federal government is — when there’s a national emergency like this — is to step up to the plate with a plan, with resources and with help,” he said.

Read more from KidsPost:

During the 1918 flu pandemic, at-home learning meant no much homework

Kids show how they are feeling during the pandemic through artwork

Vaccines are like giving your body’s defenses a cheat sheet