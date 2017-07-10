Two humpback whales crest next to a sailboat off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in 2010. Collisions between racing sailboats and whales are often deadly for the animals, so scientists and racing groups are working together to reduce the chance of collisions. (Heidi Hansen/Whale and Dolphin Conservation via AP)

For centuries, sailors have shouted their own language aboard — “Hoist sail!” “Prepare to come about!” “Anchors aweigh!”

Now they’re teaming up with conservationists to put a new twist on another ancient cry — “Whales ho!”

The sport of sailboat racing and nonprofit groups are floating new guidelines aimed at increasing awareness of the majestic mammals and reducing potentially deadly collisions with endangered North Atlantic right whales and other species.

The guidelines were just incorporated into two major open-ocean sailing competitions — the Marblehead to Halifax race starting Sunday from Massachusetts and stretching to the Canadian province of Nova Scotia; and last week’s Vineyard Cup regatta off Martha’s Vineyard.

Race crews for both events were given customized information about spots along their courses where groups of whales gather.

Collisions can be rough on competitors — and crippling or deadly for whales.

Marine scientists said last month that six rare right whales died in Canadian waters in the past few weeks. Preliminary investigations suggest collisions with vessels probably were to blame for at least two of those deaths, and a third whale died after becoming entangled in fishing gear.

Federal law requires all boats to slow down in shipping channels that whales usually travel. But that doesn’t always help animals in the open Atlantic, where racing sailboats are moving fast.

“In the last year, at least two sailors in open ocean races collided with whales during the competition and had to be rescued,” said Monica Pepe, policy manager for Whale and Dolphin Conservation, a conservation and research organization based in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

“We’re hopeful that the information we’ve shared will help to keep everyone safe and help sailors know what to look for while also encouraging them to report any sightings of whales in distress along their courses,” Pepe said. Organizers hope the America’s Cup and other major races eventually incorporate it, she said.

Sailors are given tips to navigate safely around whales; contact information for authorities in case they see a whale or sea turtle that’s entangled or otherwise in distress; and reminders on keeping debris out of the ocean.

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island and the New Bedford Whaling Museum helped Pepe’s group launch the initiative, which has been dubbed “Sharing the Seas.”

Anne Coulombe, co-director of the Marblehead to Halifax race, calls the information “critical to the safety of our racing crews as well as to marine life.”