The Scripps National Spelling Bee announced Tuesday that it will once again allow more than one winner for the competition. Vanya Shivashankar, left, and Gokul Venkatachalam, were co-champions in 2015, but in the past two years, competitors had to take a tiebreaker test. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Ties are back at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. To the relief of many participants, bee organizers have gotten rid of the written test spellers took just in case a single champion couldn’t be identified during the ESPN-televised finals.

The test began in 2017 after three bees in a row ended with co-champions. It didn’t turn out to be needed the past two years, and Executive Director Paige Kimble said it just wasn’t worth the trouble.

“We quickly learned it was hard on the spellers. It was hard on us. It made it difficult for all of the production pieces that needed to be done for the prime-time broadcast to get done,” Kimble said. “It was just squeezing way too much in a short time span when really what these kids needed more than anything else was to rest a little bit, put food in their stomachs and clear their heads for the evening.”

In order for the bee to end in a tie, up to three spellers have to get through up to 25 “championship rounds” — one word per speller per round — without missing a word. The only exception comes if they misspell back to back, in which case the bee continues. There hadn’t been co-champions for 52 years before 2014.

Only a dozen or so spellers make the prime-time finals. To get there, they have to ace a written spelling and vocabulary test and spell several words correctly onstage over a span of three days. On the last day, the morning rounds can last several hours, until midafternoon. The remaining spellers then have to squeeze in time to eat, do TV interviews and prepare for the broadcast.

For many spellers, who are more concerned with fairness than whether the audience is satisfied with two winners, ties were never an issue.

“I really don’t see what’s so wrong with co-champions,” said 13-year-old Simone Kaplan of Davie, Florida, who finished tied for 10th last year and is back for another go at this year’s bee, which starts May 27 in National Harbor, Maryland.

“If people are at that level, they really deserve to be co-champs,” said 13-year-old returning speller Aisha Randhawa of Corona, California, who tied for seventh last year. “Honestly, I do feel that anyone in the top 10 of the spelling bee really are champions. It really boils down to a bit of luck at the end.”

The previous ties were so unexpected that Scripps ended up giving the full first-place cash prize — around $40,000 — to both spellers. This year, though, the first-place check has increased to $50,000, and in the event of a tie, the co-champions would split the first- and second-place money, taking home $37,500 apiece.

Naysa Modi, who’s 13 and who’s from Frisco, Texas, and was last year’s runner-up, will be back for this year’s bee. She’s the rare runner-up who had a year of eligibility remaining.

“It’s obviously really hectic if you make it to night finals, because after semis they hit you with interview after interview. They barely give you any time to eat, any time to think. You’re running from one ballroom to another ballroom. It’s stressful and hectic for a speller who’s already under a lot of stress,” Naysa said. “I’ll be more relaxed this year and less stressed out, if I make it to night finals.”

