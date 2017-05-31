Edith Fuller spells a word at her regional spelling bee in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She recently turned 6 and is the youngest-ever speller at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (James Gibbard/Tulsa World via AP)

Can you spell “Feldenkrais,” a type of exercise? How about “gesellschaft,” a special kind of community?

Those words made Jairam Hathwar and Nihar Janga co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee last year. This year’s bee, the 90th in history, kicked off Wednesday morning in National Harbor, Maryland, with 291 spelling stars — including the contest’s youngest-ever competitor.

The bee has a new set of rules, featuring a written Tiebreaker Test designed to end a three-year streak in which two kids have shared the title of best speller. When the finals conclude Thursday night (the end airs on ESPN at 8:30), only one kid is expected to raise the trophy and earn the $40,000 prize.

The bee’s 6-to-15-year-old contestants include spellebrity Edith Fuller. The Oklahoma native recently turned 6 and is younger than any speller in the bee’s history.

Before the contest, Edith told Scripps, a media company, that her favorite words are “refrigerator” and “escalator” — although she said she wasn’t certain how that second word is spelled.