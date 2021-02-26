People have flocked to the bust, which seems to be at least four feet tall, in Mount Tabor Park. The artist’s depiction of York shows him seemingly deep in thought or even sad, his eyes cast downward. York hadn’t been painted during his lifetime, so how his face really appeared is unknown.

The head of the city’s parks department said the art is a fitting departure from 20th-century statues commonly seen across the nation that honor Confederate soldiers.

“This past summer, there’s been concern about some of the public art that many states have displayed, and so folks really see this installation as a bit of a reckoning,” Portland Parks and Recreation Director Adena Long said in an interview. “The story of York is really compelling and very sad.”

Passersby stare up at the bust or touch the tall stone pedestal, which until it was knocked down last year featured the statue of a man who opposed women’s right to vote.

The bust’s anonymous artist attached a plaque describing how York was an important part of the 1804-1806 expedition that sought a route to the Pacific Ocean by river.

Since the police killing last May of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minnesota, hundreds of symbols of racism and other dark chapters of United States history have been removed. Among them were at least 167 Confederate symbols, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Pedestals that used to support statues that were torn down by Black Lives Matter protesters or removed by officials now are empty. One in Virginia held a monument to Jefferson Davis, who was president of the Confederacy. Another in Alabama bore a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Simply renaming places has been easier. At least 14 schools — mostly in the Southern region of the nation — were renamed last year. For example, Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield, Virginia, became John R. Lewis High School, named for the civil rights leader and congressman from Georgia who died in July.

“John R. Lewis, by his lifetime of service, strength, conviction and dedication to improving the lives of others, is memorialized as an enduring symbol through his namesake high school,” the school district said.

Deciding what to replace downed statues with, commissioning the artists and having the work done takes time.

Whoever made the gigantic head of York avoided the official process. The artist produced the bust — officials believe it might have been done with a 3-D printer — got it into the park without being detected and placed it on top of the pedestal, which is about 10 feet tall. A maintenance worker discovered the bust the morning of February 20 after the park gates had been locked overnight.

The mysterious appearance of the bust has prompted many to look up York’s story.

In the epic expedition, York had gone on scouting missions, had hunted buffalo and deer to feed the group and helped tend to the sick, according to historian Stephen Ambrose’s book “Undaunted Courage.”