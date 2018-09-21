The fifth grade at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda, Maryland, is the first Class of KidsPost for this school year. Many of the 46 fifth-graders at the all-girls school are big fans of Harry Potter, soccer and their moms.

We will feature one class in grades two through seven each month of the school year. If you would like your class considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/classofkidspost2018, have students fill it out, and send it, along with a class picture, to ­kidspost@­washpost.­com. Classes chosen ­receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster, books and Kids­Post pencils. Teachers interested in learning more about KidsPost can sign up for our weekly email at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.

Favorite author and favorite book: J.K. Rowling received nine votes, making her and her Harry Potter series the favorites. But students couldn’t agree on which book was the best. R.J. Palacio, author of “Wonder,” took second place with seven votes. Rachel Renée Russell and her “Dork Diaries” books came in third.

Favorite singer or musician: Pop star Taylor Swift was the clear winner, with 10 students naming her their favorite. But the class enjoys other musical styles, too. Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of the musical “Hamilton” received six mentions. Rapper Cardi B claimed third place with five votes.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer scored the most votes with 10. Basketball was second with six. And in third, with three votes each: lacrosse, horseback riding, ballet and ice skating.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Mom earned nine votes, making her the most admired. Students singled out Mom “because she is wise,” “because she is independent” and “because she does everything she can for me and my sister.” Second place went to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., with four votes. Three students chose Jesus as their most-admired person.

Favorite website or app: These students enjoy videos. YouTube was the favorite website, with eight votes. Netflix was second with five. But they like games, too. Minecraft and Roblox each received three votes.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? France was the top destination, with four votes. In second place, there was a six-way tie: Japan, Australia, Hawaii, Florida, Italy and Bora Bora, an island in the South Pacific.

Favorite birthday food: These kids want cake. Ice cream cake edged out regular cake, seven votes to five. Pizza and pasta tied for third place with three votes each.

Favorite holiday: Christmas was the overwhelming favorite, with 25 votes. Thanksgiving and Halloween tied for a distant second, with four votes each.

Do you have a pet or pets? Dogs were the most popular pets, with 19 students having at least one at home. Cats and fish tied for second place, with each animal in five students’ homes. Thirteen students, however, had no pets.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Doctor was the top choice, with eight votes. Some kids even knew they wanted to be a specialist, such as a cardiologist (a heart doctor). Actress came in second with four votes. Several kinds of scientist and a singer tied for third with three votes apiece.

If you were president, what’s one thing you would do to help the country or its people? Tackling homelessness would be these kids’ top priority as president. Eight said they would give money and food, find jobs and provide shelter for those who don’t have it. As one student wrote, “No one should be homeless.”

Other students said they would end pollution and war, make equal rights for all and improve education. Two students promised to do something that would surely get them elected if kids could vote: Make homework illegal.

More in KidsPost

Design a poster on “America’s Return to Space” and you could win an astronaut experience

Author hopes new book will help kids learn more about Puerto Rico

Canoe trip in Canadian wilderness tests brothers’ nerves and skills